Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Novo Nordisk | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk was hit with a wave of product liability lawsuits last month over the company's type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic. At least nine federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of consumers who allegedly developed gastrointestinal issues after using Ozempic, which belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1RAs; other GLP-1RAs in the crosshairs include Mounjaro, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Trulicity and Wegovy. Plaintiffs filed a motion on Dec. 4 to consolidate all cases before Judge James D. Cain Jr. in Louisiana Western District Court. Who's on defense? Novo Nordisk is represented by Adams & Reese and DLA Piper.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 08, 2023, 12:08 PM

nature of claim: /