Litigation Surge - Patent | Russ August & Kabat | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Patent | Russ August & Kabat

Russ August & Kabat filed a flurry of patent infringement lawsuits last week. The firm launched four patent cases, three of which were brought on behalf of the Wilus Institute of Standards and Technology in Texas Eastern District Court; the suits allege that phones, laptops and other devices sold by HP, Samsung and Askey infringe four patents pertaining to Wi-Fi 6 technology. The firm also launched a suit against Microsoft in California Central District Court alleging that optical drive technology in Xbox consoles, as well as touch controls used for Xbox Cloud Gaming, infringe two patents owned by TS-Optics.

Internet & Social Media

September 19, 2024, 12:21 PM