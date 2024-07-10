Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Oregon last week. At least 20 federal employment suits were initiated in Oregon District Court, four times higher than the typical weekly average. Nearly all the cases accuse health care providers of unlawfully terminating nurses, technicians and other employees who refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on religious or medical grounds; defendants include Legacy Health, PeaceHealth and St. Charles Health System. The suits are backed by Rugged Law.

Health Care

July 10, 2024, 12:17 PM