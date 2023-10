Litigation Surge - Arizona | ERISA

ERISA cases surged last month in Arizona District Court. At least 10 ERISA lawsuits were filed in September, most of which accuse Cigna, Lincoln National and other health insurers of wrongfully denying or cancelling disability benefits. While ERISA cases are fairly routine, last month's volume sticks out at four times the typical monthly average. Who's bringing the heat? Most of the suits are backed by the Phoenix-based firm Ronstadt Law.

October 10, 2023, 1:17 PM

