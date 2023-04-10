Litigation Surge - Insurance | Arch Capital Group | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Insurance | Arch Capital Group

Arch Insurance launched a flurry of cases against its own policyholders last week. The company filed at least six federal lawsuits, half of which seek additional premiums under commercial general liability policies based on audits; the suits collectively seek over $300,000 and target Reval Solutions, Tsang Construction and Integrated Conservation Contracting. In addition, Arch seeks a declaration that it has no duty to defend or indemnify policyholders in two underlying lawsuits stemming from sexual assault allegations: one against Guess co-founder Paul Marciano, and another against Action Athletics cheer coach Brian Antich.

Property & Casualty

April 10, 2023, 4:46 PM

nature of claim: /