Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Patent | Law.co...

Major retailers were pummeled with patent lawsuits in December. At least 24 patent cases were launched against Fortune 500 retail and consumer goods companies last month, nearly triple the usual monthly average. Of note, Push Data sued Costco, Kroger and other retailers over push notifications sent to mobile app users who come near the defendants' stores, a form of 'geofencing.' Plus, Linfo IP launched a flurry of lawsuits against Gap and its subsidiaries Athleta, Banana Republic and Old Navy; the suits are part of a wave of cases alleging that customer review portals on retailers' websites infringe the plaintiff's patent. Nearly half the suits were filed in Texas Eastern District Court.

January 10, 2024, 1:56 PM

