Litigation Surge - Florida | U.S. Securities and Exchange Co...

Litigation Surge - Florida | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had a busy enforcement day Friday in Florida federal courts. The agency initiated five cases on Sept. 9 against defendants including cannabinoid and hemp company Profile Solutions Inc. and TBG Holdings Corp. The agency accuses Profile Solutions, a penny stock company, of falsely claiming that it had obtained preliminary approval to grow and process medical cannabis and hemp in the Kingdom of Eswatini f/k/a Swaziland. Separately, the SEC brought four cases on Friday against TBG Holdings, its officers and several sales agents for fraudulently soliciting investments in health management company MediXall Group Inc.

Government

September 12, 2022, 4:23 PM