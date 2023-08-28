Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | PulteGroup | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | PulteGroup

Home construction company PulteGroup filed a swarm of lawsuits last week against its subcontractors' insurance companies. At least three federal cases were filed against Fortune 500 property and casualty insurers including Cincinnati Financial, Clear Blue and Liberty Mutual; the suits seek defense and indemnification against various construction defect claims by homeowners who purchased property in the Festival Foothills community of Buckeye, Arizona, or in the Estates at Mirehaven in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Pulte is represented by Payne Fears.

Insurance

August 28, 2023, 7:18 PM

nature of claim: /