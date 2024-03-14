Litigation Surge - Health Care | Koninklijke Philips | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Health Care | Koninklijke Philips

Health care technology conglomerate Koninklijke Philips launched a flurry of lawsuits last month. At least three federal cases were filed, two in Illinois Northern District Court and one in Delaware District Court. The Illinois suits, backed by Greer Burns & Crain, seek to enjoin e-commerce operators from selling counterfeit toothbrushes, razors and other personal care products on Amazon. In Delaware, Koninklijke Philips alleges that blood pressure sensors and other cardiological devices sold by OpSens Medical infringe the plaintiff's patent; the suit is backed by Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner and Shaw Keller LLP.

Health Care

March 14, 2024, 2:39 PM

