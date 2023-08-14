Litigation Surge - New York | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a surge of data breach class actions in New York last week. At least five federal class actions were filed against the University of Rochester and TIAA, a nonprofit financial planning organization for the academic sector; the suits are part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly compromised after hacking group CL0P launched a cyberattack on the file transfer program 'MOVEit.' The suits are backed by several firms including Milberg, Bursor & Fisher and Israel David.

August 14, 2023, 4:14 PM

