Litigation Surge - Minnesota | ERISA

Law.com Radar detected an uptick in ERISA litigation on Wednesday in Minnesota. At least five federal ERISA cases were filed - well above the typical daily average - seeking disability payments from Hartford, Lincoln National and Prudential. All five suits were brought by the Fields Law Firm, a Minneapolis-based firm specializing in workers comp and disability benefits.

Fortune 500

December 15, 2022, 4:46 PM