Litigation Surge - New York | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected an onslaught of federal class actions in New York last week. The platform surfaced 44 cases, more than twice the typical weekly average. The vast majority of lawsuits allege that companies' websites deny full access to blind and visually impaired customers; the suits are primarily backed by Stein Saks, Mars Khaimov Law and Gottlieb & Associates. Plus, entertainment and hospitality companies Tablelist and BookTix are accused of unlawfully adding fees to online ticket sales during checkout in violation of the New York Arts and Cultural Affairs Law, and Dolce & Gabbana was hit with a securities class action accusing the company of wrongfully retaining over $25 million in investment funds after abandoning its 'DGFamily' cryptocurrency project.

Internet & Social Media

May 22, 2024, 2:27 PM

