1BMF Inc. sued D.B. Miller Inc. for trademark infringement on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Clark Hill, arises from a longstanding dispute over the mark 'Texas Tea' and seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's use of the mark 'Y'Alls Texas Tea' for alcoholic beverages does not infringe any trademark rights owned by the defendant. The plaintiff also seeks a declaration that the 'Texas Tea' mark is merely descriptive and therefore cannot be trademarked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00816, 1BMF Inc. v. D.B. Miller Inc.

July 19, 2023, 2:01 PM

1Bmf Inc.

Clark Hill

D. B. Miller Inc.

