Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment

Employment cases spiked in Oregon last week. At least 14 employment suits were filed in Oregon District Court, about triple the usual weekly average. Nearly all the cases accuse health care providers of unlawfully terminating nurses, technicians and other employees who refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on religious or medical grounds; defendants include Legacy Health, PeaceHealth, Shriners Hospitals for Children and St. Charles Health System. The suits are backed by Rugged Law.

Health Care

July 02, 2024, 1:57 PM