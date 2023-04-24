Litigation Surge - Insurance | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Insurance | Class Actions

Class actions surged against major insurers last week, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected eight federal class actions, more than double the typical weekly average. What's driving the surge? Three cases accuse Allstate, Geico and American Family of 'thumbing the scale' to reduce total loss payouts, such as applying 'negotiation deductions' to vehicle prices or omitting New York sales tax. Also, Aetna was sued by LGBTQ members who wish to become pregnant but cannot do so through intercourse; according to the suit, members applying for fertility treatments must submit proof of costly and time-consuming artificial insemination treatments, whereas heterosexual couples must simply state an inability to become pregnant over the past 12 months.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 3:07 PM

nature of claim: /