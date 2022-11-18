Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mazzola Lindstrom and Jones Day on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Trina Solar, a major Chinese producer of solar panels and components, to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Sherman Silverstein Kohl Rose & Podolsky on behalf of 1985 Rutgers Solar LLC, accuses the defendant of providing a defective solar panel system. The case is 3:22-cv-06689, 1985 Rutgers Solar LLC v. Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd. et al.

Renewable Energy

November 18, 2022, 5:53 PM