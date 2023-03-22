Litigation Surge - New York | COVID-19

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of COVID-related lawsuits this past week in New York. Six federal cases were surfaced by the platform, half of which pursue wrongful death claims against the senior living facilities Kirkhaven, The Pines at Poughkeepsie and The Pines at Glens Falls for allegedly failing to implement adequate safeguards against COVID-19. All three facilities are represented by Wilson Elser. Also of note, Citizens Bank is accused of wrongfully backing out of a lease agreement after construction of a bank was delayed during the pandemic.

Health Care

March 22, 2023, 12:53 PM

