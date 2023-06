Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Latham & Watkins on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Blackfyre S.A. and Blackfyre USA to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bean, Kinney & Korman and Meyner and Landis on behalf of Anodyne HS Group and 1900 Market LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00754, 1900 Market LLC et al v. Blackfyre, S.A. et al.

Real Estate

June 09, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

1900 Market LLC

Anodyne HS Group, LLC

defendants

Blackfyre USA, Inc.

Blackfyre, S.A.

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract