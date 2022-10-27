19-Page Dissent: This New York Judge Wants to See Changes Fr...

News From Law.com

A port authority police officer whose right index finger was crushed when a gust of wind swung a tollbooth's heavy metal door into her doesn't qualify for accidental disability retirement benefits—a lifetime pension equal to 75% of final earnings, five of six judges on the New York Court of Appeals said. The case's circumstances prompted the lone dissenter, Judge Rowan Wilson, to call on New York lawmakers to provide a clearer set of standards regarding disabling workplace incidents involving governmental workers.

New York

October 27, 2022, 2:30 PM