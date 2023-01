New Suit

Assurant was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by Morton Valihura & Zerbato on behalf of 1880 Superfine Lance Condominium Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00025, 1880 Superfine Lance Condominium Association v. Assurant Inc.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 4:19 PM