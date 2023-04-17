Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Twitter | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Twitter

Class actions targeting Twitter surged last week in California, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected three federal class actions, including two brought by Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of employees who were terminated during mass layoffs: one accuses Twitter of providing insufficient notice and final pay under the WARN Act, while the other asserts that layoffs have disparately affected older employees. Plus, a suit backed by Milberg, Morgan & Morgan and other firms accuses Twitter of disclosing users' private information to advertisers in violation of an FTC order; Twitter has tapped Latham & Watkins for defense.

April 17, 2023, 5:57 PM

