Litigation Surge - Construction & Engineering | Fortune 500 ...

There was a surge of litigation last week against major construction and engineering companies. More than five federal lawsuits were filed against Fortune 500 industry giants including MasTec, Jacobs Engineering and AECOM. The suits vary from personal injury matters to employment cases. Of note, construction workers launched a wage-and-hour class action against AECOM and subsidiary Leeding Builders Group; the suit is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of employees who contend that they qualify as 'manual workers' and are therefore entitled to weekly paychecks under the New York Labor Law.

August 22, 2023, 1:18 PM

