Litigation Surge - Patent | Amazon.com | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Patent | Amazon.com

Amazon was hit with a cluster of patent cases on Thursday. At least three patent lawsuits were filed against the tech giant, two of which were brought in Virginia Eastern District Court by Audio Pod IP; the suits, backed by Daignault Iyer LLP, claim that streaming technology used in Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music infringe the plaintiff's patents. Meanwhile, a suit brought by Pointwise Ventures in Washington Western District Court alleges that point-and-scan technology for shopping in the Amazon app infringes the plaintiff's patent; Pointwise Ventures is represented by Rabicoff Law and the Mann Law Group.

Internet & Social Media

May 31, 2024, 12:48 PM

nature of claim: /