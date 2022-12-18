18-Wheelers in Spotlight After Driver for French Subsidiary ...

News From Law.com

Local media outlets described a "gruesome scene" when the driver of a semi-truck allegedly plowed into a woman riding her bicycle on the sidewalk. One year later, the woman's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Miami state court against the driver and the multibillion-dollar French subsidiary in the U.S. that owned the vehicle. And the plaintiff, the estate of Gabrielle Shipe, is represented by Daniel D. Dolan, a partner at Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein in Miami, against the defendants, which includes CEVA Logistics U.S. Inc., its subsidiary, CEVA Freight LLC, and its driver, Osmaro Ruiz.

December 29, 2022