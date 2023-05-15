18-Wheeler Hits Federal Courthouse in Georgia After Driver F...

News From Law.com

A federal courthouse in Georgia was damaged when the driver of a tractor trailer fell asleep and the truck hit the building. The crash into the J. Roy Rowland Federal Courthouse in Dublin happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, federal court clerk John Triplett told The Associated Press. Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon told WMAZ-TV that the 18-wheeler struck a set of barricades before hitting the building. The driver was not injured, and damage to the courthouse was being assessed.

Georgia

May 15, 2023, 12:30 PM

