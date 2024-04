News From Law.com

About 18 lawyers from Seyfarth Shaw, including at least six partners, are leading a group move this summer to immigration law boutique Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL). The move will entail BAL launching an Atlanta office. For its part, Seyfarth said the group move conforms with its "strategic vision" after the team faced pricing and competitive challenges at Seyfarth.

April 29, 2024, 2:35 PM

nature of claim: /