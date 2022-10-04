Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms was hit with a flurry of privacy litigation last month. At least seven federal class actions were filed against the social media giant, six of which accuse the company of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by redirecting users of the Facebook, Instagram or Messenger apps to an in-app browser whenever the user opens a third-party web link within the app. In addition, Duke University and Meta were accused of using a Facebook pixel tracking tool to gather medical information from patient portals without consent, part of a broader wave of cases challenging entities' use of the pixel tool under various privacy laws such as HIPAA and the Video Privacy Protection Act.

Fortune 500

October 04, 2022, 5:45 PM