New Suit - Securities

Energy Vault Inc., a renewable energy storage company, and other defendants were sued Monday in California Central District Court in connection with its sales agreement with DG Fuels. The suit, brought by 1791 Management LP, contends that Energy Vault failed to disclose material facts regarding the agreement and its payment of $1 million to DG Fuels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05292, 1791 Management, LP et al v. Energy Vault, Inc., et al.

Renewable Energy

July 04, 2023, 6:17 AM

Plaintiffs

1791 Management, LP

defendants

Energy Vault, Inc.,

Novus Capital Corporation II

Andrea E. Wuttke

Andrea S. Pedretti aka Andrea Pedretti Rodi

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc

Henry J. Elkus

Jeffrey D. Foster

Larry M. Paulson

Robert A. Piconi

Robert J. Laikin

William T. Gross

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws