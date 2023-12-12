Litigation Surge - Industrial, Chemicals & Materials | Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, a provider of hazardous waste disposal services, saw more federal cases than usual last month. At least seven federal lawsuits were initiated against the company, well above the typical monthly average. The claims vary: Toledo Refining Co. seeks over $40 million in damages after its refinery was shut down due to a fire allegedly caused by the defendant's negligent pipe repair. Plus, a resident near a manufacturing plant in Sheboygan Falls allegedly developed Legionnaires' disease based on exposure to bacteria from tanks and pipes cleaned by the defendant, and Teamsters administrator Northwest Administrators seeks over $60,000 in allegedly unpaid trust contributions. Clean Harbors is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Quarles & Brady.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 12, 2023, 1:45 PM

