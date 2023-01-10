Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Class Actions | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Class Actions

Crypto companies were hit with a wave of federal litigation last month. At least 10 class actions were initiated in December according to Law.com Radar, about four times the typical monthly average. Driving the surge? Bankrupt crypto giants FTX and Alameda Research were hit with a trio of lawsuits alleging that Samuel Bankman-Fried and other executives used FTX customer deposits to keep Alameda afloat. Also, digital lender Silvergate Capital is accused of turning a blind eye to money laundering, and numerous celebrities including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton were sued for allegedly concealing their paid promotions of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

January 10, 2023, 5:14 PM