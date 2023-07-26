Litigation Surge - Indiana | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Indiana | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged yesterday in Indiana federal courts. At least eight federal lawsuits were initiated, four times the typical daily average. All eight cases allege employment discrimination, primarily on the basis of gender and disability. Of note, an employee for electronics company Kyocera who was fired after testing positive for cannabis alleges that her male co-worker was not fired despite also testing positive, and a general manager for Honest Abe Roofing claims that the owner fired him four days after discovering that he was gay. Who's bringing the heat? Nearly half the suits are backed by the Wolcott Law Firm.

July 26, 2023, 2:05 PM

