17 Texas Lawyers Disciplined for Embezzlement, Client Neglec...

The State Bar of Texas revoked five licenses, and issued suspensions or public reprimands against 17 attorneys—two of whom lost their practices because they embezzled client funds. According to the state bar report, Christopher J. Pettit of San Antonio resigned June 6 in lieu of discipline. The bar started five disciplinary actions alleging he failed to hold a client's funds in trust and separate from his own property, failed to notify and deliver funds to parties entitled to receive funds, committed a criminal act, and engaged in conduct involving fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.

Texas

September 01, 2022, 2:00 PM