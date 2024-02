News From Law.com

For the eighth year in a row, women outnumber men who are enrolled in law school with women now making up more than 56% in 2023—up from 55.8% in 2022—of all students in American Bar Association-accredited U.S. law schools, according to a 2023 Enjuris report.

February 02, 2024, 12:10 PM

