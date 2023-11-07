17 Lawyers Want Sidney Powell Punished: Letter Sent to Bar A...

News From Law.com

Reacting to the guilty pleas entered by former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell in Georgia, a prominent group of Texas lawyers are urging the State Bar of Texas follow a compulsory discipline rule against her. In an open letter to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel on Monday, 17 attorneys—including three former past presidents of the bar and two former Texas Supreme Court Grievance Oversight Committee members—noted the offenses to which she admitted guilt "require imposition of compulsory discipline," according to the Texas Rules of Disciplinary Procedure. Chuck Herring, a former Grievance Oversight Committee member and signatory to the letter, said the letter is not a formal grievance because the Texas Legislature changed the rules to limit who could file a grievance to judges and lawyers on a case and other persons with a cognizable individual interest.

November 07, 2023

