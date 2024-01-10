Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Novo Nordisk | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk was swarmed with product liability lawsuits last month over its type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic. At least 25 federal lawsuits were filed in December; the suits are part of a wave of cases alleging that GLP-1RA drugs like Ozempic cause gastrointestinal problems. Eli Lilly was hit with a similar surge last month over its medications Mounjaro, Trulicity and Rybelsus. Plaintiffs filed a motion on Dec. 4 to consolidate all cases in Louisiana Western District Court, and Novo Nordisk has stated in briefing that it supports consolidation; the JPML has not yet scheduled a hearing. Novo Nordisk is represented by Adams & Reese and DLA Piper; Eli Lilly is backed by Kirkland & Ellis and Plauche Smith & Nieset.

January 10, 2024, 3:07 PM

