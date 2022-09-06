Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Amazon.com | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Amazon.com

Amazon.com is facing a flurry of class actions over its presentation of warranty information to customers. The company, backed by counsel at Covington & Burling, removed three suits to federal court in August alleging claims for violations of the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act. The suits, filed in Illinois and Pennsylvania, claim that Amazon.com fails to provide online shoppers with 'readily available' information on product warranties in order to sell its own protection plans. Additionally, Amazon was hit with a false advertising class action in California Northern District Court in connection with its marketing of Blink security cameras. The volume of consumer class actions targeting Amazon in August was nearly triple the typical monthly count of new filings and removals.

