Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Florida | La...

Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Florida

Major transportation and logistics companies were swarmed with federal lawsuits last week in Florida. At least six cases were filed against Fortune 500 transportation companies, half of which were brought against CSX Transportation by Casey Jones Law, a firm specializing in litigation on behalf of railroad workers. The claims vary: A former clerk accuses CSX of wrongfully firing her after she refused to work back-to-back eight-hour shifts due to physical impairments, and a former engineer claims he was unlawfully terminated after suffering a flare-up of an unspecified medical condition on Christmas Eve. Plus, a third-party contractor seeks compensation under the Federal Employers' Liability Act after a train struck a lift in which he was working.

September 11, 2024, 1:28 PM