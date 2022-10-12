Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of the Treas...

Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of the Treasury

Law.com Radar detected a trio of lawsuits against the U.S. Treasury Department last week, including two suits launched under the Freedom of Information Act from both sides of the political spectrum. In one of the FOIA suits, American Oversight seeks records pertaining to trips taken to the Middle East in late 2020 and early 2021 by Jared Kushner and Steve Mnuchin, both members of the Trump administration. In the other FOIA suit, the America First Legal Foundation seeks documents relating to the Biden administration's efforts to expand voter registration and election participation.

