Litigation Surge - California | Labor & Employment | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - California | Labor & Employment

Labor and employment litigation skyrocketed in California federal courts on Wednesday. At least 43 federal employment cases were initiated, nearly five times higher than the typical daily average. What triggered the surge? The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists removed nearly 40 state court cases to California Central District Court; the suits were brought on behalf of SAG-AFTRA members who were allegedly 'blacklisted' for refusing to submit to production companies' COVID-19 testing and vaccine mandates. The complaints accuse SAG-AFTRA of breaching its fiduciary duties by failing to negotiate for exemptions based on religious, medical or personal reasons. The plaintiffs are represented by Gerard Fox Law; SAG-AFTRA is represented by Bush Gottlieb ALC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 14, 2024, 12:33 PM

