New Suit - Trademark

Latham & Watkins filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of 1661 Inc. d/b/a GOAT, an e-commerce platform. The suit takes aim at Green Goat LLC and other defendants for allegedly selling infringing apparel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00490, 1661, Inc. v. Green Goat, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 18, 2023, 11:37 AM

Plaintiffs

1661, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

Does 1-10

Eric Gates

Green Goat, LLC

Mario Tovar

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims