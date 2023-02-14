Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Patent | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Patent

Major telecom companies were hit with a flurry of patent suits last week in relation to Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) technology, which provides internet access to homeowners through coaxial cables. At least six federal cases were filed against Charter, Comcast and DISH Network alleging that their DVR networks and related devices infringe a family of MoCA-related patents owned by Entropic Communications. Who's bringing the heat? K&L Gates and Ward Smith & Hill are backing the plaintiff.

Fortune 500

February 14, 2023, 4:29 PM