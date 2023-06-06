16 Motorcycle Gang Members Indicted on Charges Stemming From...

News From Law.com

Sixteen members of a Georgia motorcycle gang have been indicted on charges stemming from a shooting that injured two people last year in a hotel parking lot, authorities said Monday. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said his office's gang prosecution unit will take the lead in prosecuting the case in Bryan County, south of Savannah. The indictment in Bryan County Superior Court charges 16 people with multiple violations of Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

June 06, 2023, 8:00 AM

