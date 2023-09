News From Law.com

A total of 16 attorneys will be joining Dilworth Paxson from the now-dissolved Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis, including former Schnader Harrison chairman David Smith, along with 10 support staff, according to Dilworth's latest press release. Previous reports estimated a total of 15 or 20 attorneys would be making the move, a significant slice of Schnader Harrison's attorney base.

September 05, 2023, 11:51 AM

