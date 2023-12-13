Litigation Surge - Colorado | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Colorado | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Colorado last week. At least 13 federal employment lawsuits were initiated, more than twice the typical weekly average. The disputes vary: Comtech Telecommunications was sued by a former senior vice president of global sales for allegedly refusing to promote him due to his race and national origin. Also, food and beverage packaging company Ball is accused of failing to pay overtime wages, while a University of Colorado child psychiatrist sued the school for allegedly discriminating against him based on his Parkinson's Disease; Spencer Fane has stepped in to represent the university.

December 13, 2023

