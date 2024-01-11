Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | MGM Resorts | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts was hit with a cluster of employment lawsuits last month. At least three federal employment suits were filed in Nevada and New York. One suit accuses MGM of forcing a cook to work the night shift despite knowing about his anxiety, while another employee claims that he was terminated in retaliation for requesting an accommodation for an unspecified disability. The third suit was brought on behalf of a former marketing coordinator who accuses MGM of denying her request for a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

January 11, 2024, 6:03 PM

