Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Class Actions

Class actions are skyrocketing against Fortune 500 health care companies, many of which can be traced to the ransomware group 'CL0P.' At least 20 federal class actions were filed last month, continuing a rising trend dating back at least 12 months. Dozens of suits have been filed on behalf of individuals whose private info was compromised in cyberattacks, including an attack on the file transfer program 'GoAnywhere MFT' in which CL0P accessed info from Aetna, Anthem and other companies, then demanded a ransom to avoid posting the info online. CL0P recently launched a similar attack on the program 'MOVEit' and threatened to disclose info from hundreds of companies, including law firms like Kirkland & Ellis, K&L Gates and Proskauer Rose.

Health Care

August 09, 2023, 1:42 PM

nature of claim: /