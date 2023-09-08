Litigation Surge - Utah | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Utah | Patent

Patent litigation surged in Utah last month. At least five patent cases were initiated in Utah District Court, well above the typical monthly average. Adult website operators were hit with two suits brought on behalf of DISH Technologies and Sling TV; according to the complaints, video playback and streaming services on popular websites like Pornhub, XVideos and XNXX infringe the plaintiffs' patents. Of note, Pornhub recently blocked access to users from Utah, Mississippi, Virginia and Arkansas after the states passed controversial age-verification bills, and similar legislation is now under consideration in other states. DISH and Sling TV are represented by Baker Botts and the Hatch Law Group.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 08, 2023, 12:52 PM

