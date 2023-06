New Suit

Travelers was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in New York Western District Court. The suit, filed by Woods Oviatt Gilman on behalf of 1555 Jefferson Road LLC, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying toxic tort lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06347, 1555 Jefferson Road LLC v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

1555 Jefferson Road LLC

Woods Oviatt Gilman

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute