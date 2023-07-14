Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Zelle LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust North America and Wesco Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Flaster Greenberg on behalf of 1510 Chestnut Partners LP, seeks a declaration that the defendants owe a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit arising from losses sustained in a power outage. The case is 2:23-cv-02698, 1510 Chestnut Partners LP v. Wesco Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 14, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

1510 Chestnut Partners LP

Plaintiffs

Flaster Greenberg

defendants

Wesco Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Zelle LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute