New Suit - Contract

151 LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Travelers and the County of San Diego on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Winters & Associates, arises from a dispute over settlement terms in an underlying landlord-tenant action. The case is 3:23-cv-00406, 151 LLC v. County of San Diego et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 5:53 PM